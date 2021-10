Yahoo Sports Videos

Steelers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu is on The Rush, dishing on Pittsburgh’s season and how much longer Ben Roethlisberger will stay in the game, why he has no interest in playing football again, and his keys to hiring the next head football coach at his alma mater, USC. Plus, Troy and Head & Shoulders are partnering with Fiverr to help you tackle your new projects. Click here to hire Troy to work for you!