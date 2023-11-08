Derius Davis is the AFC special teams player of the week

Chargers rookie Derius Davis got Monday night's game going with a bang, returning a punt 87 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 7-0 lead over the Jets.

While Los Angeles would put up more points on New York, Davis' return would be all the team needed to win.

Davis has now been named AFC special teams player of the week.

A 2023 fourth-round pick out of TCU, Davis had the longest punt return for a touchdown by a rookie since 2017. It was also the longest punt return in the league this season.

This is Davis' first player of the week award.

The Chargers will host the Lions in Week 10.