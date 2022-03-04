Derion Gullette Earns Offer From Arkansas

One of the hottest prospects in Texas has grabbed another offer, this time from Arkansas.

#AGTG After a great conversation with @Mike_Scherer38 I am blessed to say that I have earned an offer from the University of Arkansas! #WPS 🐗 @RazorbackFB @UArkansas pic.twitter.com/ZZAyBiJdh9 — Derion Gullette ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DerionGullette) March 4, 2022

Derion Gullette, a Class of 2023 linebacker from Marlin High School in Marlin, Texas, announced Friday that he has landed an offer from Arkansas, his third offer from a Southeastern Conference program, and 14th offer overall.

Gullette’s offer was announced shortly after fellow Texan Jaylon Braxton tweeted that he received an offer from Arkansas as well.

According to Maxpreps, Gullette is a versatile weapon. On defense, he was credited with 125 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He was as big of a threat on offense for Marlin High School, where he reeled in 64 catches for 1,458 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Every major program in Texas has offered Gullette, with Baylor and Texas A&M giving the most attention says 247sports.

According to 247sports, Gullette is the No. 52 prospect in Texas for the 2023 cycle, and No. 38 EDGE in the nation.