Derik Queen, a 5-star recruit from Baltimore, commits to Maryland men’s basketball

Baltimore native Derik Queen, one of the top high school boys basketball seniors in the country, announced on social media Wednesday night that he has committed to Maryland.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound center, who spent his freshman year at St. Frances before transferring to Florida power Montverde Academy, was the last remaining uncommitted five-star prospect in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ rankings. His commitment is second-year Terps coach Kevin Willard’s biggest recruitment victory yet — and one of the biggest in program history. Nationally, Queen ranks No. 10 in the 2024 ESPN 100, No. 12 by 247Sports and No. 15 by Rivals. He chose Maryland over Kansas, Indiana and Houston.

Queen, a McDonald’s All American, is the Terps’ highest-rated recruit since Diamond Stone announced his commitment to the Terps in March 2015. The 6-foot-10, 246-pound Stone was rated the No. 8 prospect nationally. Queen is the first five-star recruit to commit to Maryland since Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) in 2018.

“I’m excited to be able to play at home, playing in front of family and friends and the fans — it’s just home for me,” Queen said in a phone interview with The Baltimore Sun. “Maryland has a good coach [in Kevin Willard], this is just a struggle year for them, but I trust Coach Willard and the coaching staff.”

At St. Frances, Queen burst onto the scene with a banner freshman season that was condensed because of the coronavirus pandemic. He averaged 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game as the Panthers went 12-0 in the regular season and reached the Baltimore Catholic League title game. He was named MaxPreps Freshman of the Year and had offers from Maryland, Virginia Tech, LSU and Georgetown at that time in his high school career.

At Montverde, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by ESPN and SBLive with a 29-0 record against national competition, Queen is averaging 16.7 points and 7.8 rebounds — both team highs — to go with two assists per game for a program that also features Cooper Flagg, the consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 who is committed to Duke, and three other top 25 recruits in Liam McNeeley (Indiana), Asa Newell (Georgia) and Robert Wright III (Baylor).

The Terps were one of the first schools to begin recruiting Queen, offering him a scholarship the summer before his freshman year at St. Frances. Maryland has since changed coaching staffs after Mark Turgeon resigned in December 2021, and Queen let his recruiting process play out longer than expected when he did not sign his letter of intent during the NCAA’s early signing period in November. It did not shake his resolve as he grew into one of the nation’s top recruits.

“It really started in middle school when I began to improve,” Queen told The Sun. “I just kept getting better and put in the work and everybody was talking about me and telling me to stay focused and I saw I could be someone one day.”

Queen would add size and talent to a frontcourt that has heavily relied on 6-9, 230-pound Julian Reese, a Randallstown native and St. Frances graduate, to produce points in the paint and defend the interior. Reese has amassed 14 double-doubles this winter and averaged 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks while starting all 26 games.

Braden Pierce, a 7-foot, 230-pound freshman center, is redshirting this season and might need to bulk up to be more of a presence in the post. Mady Traore, a 6-11, 195-pound sophomore, is more suitable for the small forward position than power forward or center, and Caelum Swanton-Rodger, a 6-11, 220-pound sophomore center, has averaged 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 24 games.

St. Frances’ 2020 squad featured eight players who have either played or committed to play Division I, including then-senior Reese and current Terps freshman Jahnathan Lamothe. Coach Nick Myles was most surprised by how quickly and comfortably Queen fit in.

“His skill, love for the game and his personality is infectious and fills up the whole room,” Myles said. “As a freshman, with his size and skills, he was a generational talent from day one. He’s ready for the moment, built for it. He works hard, does all the extra stuff and I’m happy for him to get the chance to come home and display his skills at the University of Maryland.”

Queen said he’s already looking forward to playing with some of his old high school teammates.

“It’ll be great,” he told The Sun. “We’ll reunite and we already have the chemistry and can just got to go out and play and win.”

Along with three-star guard Malachi Palmer, Queen is set to join a Terps program that has struggled this season, dropping to 14-13 overall and 12th in the Big Ten after Tuesday night’s 74-70 loss at Wisconsin. Barring a late-season resurgance and a deep conference tournament run, it appears likely the team will miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in five seasons, and star guard Jahmir Young and veteran forward Donta Scott are set to depart after exhausting their eligibilty.

Last year, Willard touted the additions of Lamothe, Pierce, DaShawn Harris-Smith and Jaime Kaiser Jr., calling the group “the best freshman class I’ve ever had.” Harris-Smith is averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 36.3% from the field, while Kaiser is recording 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds and shooting 26.1% from 3-point range. Lamothe has averaged 8.4 minutes per game in a reserve role.