Derick Hall sneaks into second round in latest NFL mock draft

Derick Hall is headed to the NFL draft after an impressive four seasons at Auburn.

The three-year starter at edge rusher is expected to be selected on the second day of the draft. In Dane Brugler’s latest mock draft for The Athletic, he has Hall being drafted with the 63rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hall was named a team captain for his senior season and ended his Auburn career with his best season yet. He made 60 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, intercepted a pass, forced two fumbles, and recovered one. His performance was good enough for him to be named All-SEC First-Team by the conference’s coaches.

He ended his time on the Plains with 146 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, and 19.5 sacks.

