Derick Hall is headed to the AFC West in new mock draft

The NFL draft is still months away and plenty can change between now and then. However, Derick Hall is currently expected to be drafted somewhere in the late first round to the second round.

That held true in a recent mock draft by Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire who has the Los Angeles Chargers selecting Hall with the 54th overall pick in his latest mock.

While the Chargers have two elite pass rushers in Joey Bosa in Khalil Mack. Bosa has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career and you can never have too many good pass rushers.

At 6-foot-2 and 256 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms, Hall is a high-motored and powerful rusher with a thick frame. He has the length, strength, explosiveness and violent hands to cause fits for offensive tackles. And while proven as a pass rusher, Hall excels as a run defender.

Hall made 146 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and forced five fumbles in his four seasons on the Plains. The Gulfport, Mississippi, native was voted a team captain his senior season and named to the All-SEC First Team by the coaches.

He, and the rest of Auburn’s top draft prospects, will have a chance to boost their stock draft at the 2023 NFL Combine later this month. The event will take place from Feb. 27 to March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The 2023 NFL draft will then take place from April 27-29.

