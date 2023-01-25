1

Derick Hall a first round pick in Mel Kiper’s first NFL mock draft

JD McCarthy
·1 min read

Auburn has not produced a first-round NFL draft pick in the past two years but ESPN’s draft expert Mel Kiper thinks that drought will be snapped in the 2023 NFL Draft.

In his first mock draft of the year, Kiper projects Derick Hall to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 27th overall pick. Earlier this week Kiper ranked Hall as the second-best outside linebacker in the draft, behind only Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr.

In his four seasons on the Plains Hall made 146 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and forced five fumbles. The Gulfport, Mississippi, native was voted a team captain his senior season and named to the All-SEC First Team by the coaches.

Kiper is a believer in Hall’s ability to rush the passer and believes he could turn into a “steal.”

RELATED: Derick Hall sneaks into second-round of mock draft

List

Defense by the Numbers: Top Tigers based on snap count

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Giants select USC WR Jordan Addison in first Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

    In the first 2023 NFL mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., the New York Giants select USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

  • Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts named MVP Finalist

    Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Jalen Hurts is up for both MVP and Offensive Player of the Year

  • Mel Kiper projects Texas RB Bijan Robinson to the Dallas Cowboys in latest mock draft

    Interesting landing spot for Bijan Robinson.

  • Mel Kiper’s new mock draft rocks Cowboys backfield

    Bijan Robinson will likely be the first RB taken in the '23 draft, but the Cowboys would have some other decisions to make if they want him. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Winter Storm Warning Wednesday

    Winter Storm Warning Wednesday

  • Panthers take ‘awesome’ QB in Mel Kiper’s 1st 2023 mock draft

    Mel Kiper doesn't think Anthony Richardson is a pro-ready thrower, but he does believe he is an "awesome talent" awaiting the Panthers in his first mock draft of the season.

  • 4 Bears players in line for contract extensions this offseason

    There are some key Bears contributors who are up for contract extensions this offseason.

  • 'Rust' to be completed with Baldwin in lead role, lawyer says

    Western movie "Rust" will continue filming with Alec Baldwin in the lead role, a lawyer for the production said Monday, days after prosecutors said they would charge the actor in the fatal shooting of the movie's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin will continue to play grandfather Harland Rust while Joel Souza will return as "Rust" director following his wounding in the October 2021 shooting, said Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions.

  • NFL finally scores a minor victory in the Jon Gruden case

    The lawsuit filed in late 2021 by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell continues to move very slowly through the legal system. More than 14 months after Gruden filed his civil complaint, we still don’t know whether the case will proceed in open court or in the NFL’s secret, [more]

  • Mel Kiper Jr. tabs Georgia’s Jalen Carter as No. 1 overall pick

    Jalen Carter goes No. 1 overall in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft...

  • Who Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft predicts Tennessee Titans will pick at No. 11 in first round

    ESPN.com NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., released his first mock draft for 2023 and predicted the Titans will pick a plug-and-play starter at No. 11.

  • Senior Ukraine officials purged in major shakeup

    STORY: Several high ranking members of the Ukrainian government have resigned or been fired in the biggest shakeup of the war, with corruption allegations hovering over some of them...... in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration is billing as a sign the leader is in tune with his citizens.Zelenskiy, here, warning of the departures. More are expected in coming days.Those leaving include the country's deputy defense minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, after a Ukrainian news outlet accused the defense ministry of inflating the price of food supplies for troops.They include Oleksiy Symonenko, a deputy prosecutor general, after reportedly spending a ten-day New Year's family vacation on the Spanish coast despite the conflict.And a deputy head of the president's office itself, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who had been criticized for driving sports cars during the invasion.He gave no reason for his exit, and has previously denied wrongdoing, saying the cars were rented. Meanwhile, the defense ministry denies the allegations of price inflations, but says their man's removal will help retain trust in the agency.And the prosecutor's office says Symonenko left according to his own wishes.President Zelenskiy says that, going forward, no government officials will be allowed to leave the country during wartime except on official business.Five governors of battlefield provinces were also dismissed.President Zelenskiy, a former actor and comedian, swept to power as a political outsider promising to rid Ukraine of long ongoing problems with corruption.But the war has largely frozen domestic politics, and political rivalries have been pushed to the side, to focus on the country's survival.

  • Packers add weapon at tight end in Mel Kiper Jr’s latest mock draft

    Mel Kiper's latest mock draft for 2023 has the Packers getting Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer at No. 15 overall.

  • On the one hill with mobile signal, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

    At the only place in their village where they could find a strong mobile internet signal - a windswept hill on the barren steppe - Ukrainian fifth-grader Mykola Dziuba and his friends have built makeshift tent to serve as a remote classroom. "We sit here for around two or three hours, sometimes just for an hour," said Dziuba as the wind rattled the rickety structure. Dziuba's school in eastern Ukraine has been in distance-learning mode since the start of the new school year in September, a few weeks before the area was recaptured from Russian occupation during a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

  • With positive update on Patrick Mahomes' ankle, the over on his passing prop could be a value

    Bettors like the under on Patrick Mahomes' passing yards.

  • One free agent player fit for every NFL team in 2023

    NFL free agency is set to open in less than two months. Here's a look at one player fit for each NFL team this offseason.

  • Full list of Buffalo Bills pending free agents in 2023

    Here's every player on the #Bills slated to be a free agent this spring:

  • Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to interview with Panthers again on Wednesday

    Cowboys OC Kellen Moore will remain in Charlotte on Wednesday and get a second look from the Panthers.

  • Betting: Which College Hoops Contenders Should You Buy or Sell?

    Minty Bets is joined by Krysten Peek to discuss the top contenders in College Basketball and whether to buy or sell each as a legitimate national champion on the futures market.

  • NFL Playoffs: AFC & NFC Championship Expert Picks Predictions Odds

    NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships, San Francisco at Philadelphia and Cincinnati at Kansas City