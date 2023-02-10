Derick Hall is a first-round pick in College Sports Wire’s latest mock draft

Derick Hall is a consensus top 50 prospect and is creeping into the first round in more and more mock drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire released his latest mock draft Friday morning and he has the Kansas City Chiefs selected him with the 31st overall pick in the draft.

The Chiefs could add some help on the defensive front with Hall out of Auburn. He led the Tigers this past season with 47 total pressures, 28 quarterback hurries, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The Chiefs are in need of help along the defensive line and Hall can be a difference-maker rushing the passer. The three-year starter made 29.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and forced five fumbles in his time on the Plains.

The NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 27, and will last until, Saturday, April 29.

More NFL Draft!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire