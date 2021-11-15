The Ravens designated defensive lineman Derek Wolfe for return from injured reserve last month, but it appears he will be staying on the list.

Wolfe practiced once after being designated for return from the back and hip injuries that have sidelined him all year, but has not been back on the field and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh all but officially ruled out his return before the window to activate him closes this week.

“I think Derek’s going to be out for the rest of the year, in all honesty. It looks that way,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I don’t really have any details on it. I can’t say I understand it completely. . . . He’s not in a place where he’s going to be able to play.”

Wolfe joins running back J.K. Dobbins, safety DeShon Elliott, running back Gus Edwards, running back Justice Hill, cornerback Marcus Peters, and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley as Ravens players to go down with season-ending injuries.

Derek Wolfe set to miss the rest of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk