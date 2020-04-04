Derek Wolfe wasn’t the Ravens’ first choice as a free agent addition to their defensive line, but they turned his way after a deal with Michael Brockers fell through.

Wolfe doesn’t think that change is going to have a negative impact on the performance of the unit. They’ve also added Calais Campbell in a trade to go with holdovers Brandon Williams and Jihad Ward in a group that Wolfe believes is going to be better than any other in the NFL.

“I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure, and we could break records. We could break the rushing record — yards per rush, stuff like that,” Wolfe said, via NBCSportsWashington.com.

The 2000 Ravens set that record for the Super Bowl era by allowing 2.69 yards per rush. The 2019 Ravens gave up 4.4 yards per carry, so the addition of Wolfe and Campbell would have to have a major impact in order for the team to make that kind of improvement.

If they do or even if they come close, the team’s chances of repeating the 2000 squad’s postseason success will look pretty good.

Derek Wolfe: Ravens can “for sure” have best DL in league originally appeared on Pro Football Talk