Derek Wolfe: Ravens only want ‘tough, smart, humble, hungry football players’

Robert Sobus
·1 min read
We’re right in the middle of NFL free agency, with the first wave of players having been scooped up. While the Baltimore Ravens have been fairly quiet thus far, they have a clear picture of the type of players they’re looking for, according to defensive end Derek Wolfe.

“I think the Ravens only want people in their organization that are tough football players,” Wolfe told The Lounge podcast. “Tough, smart, humble, hungry football players.”

Wolfe has good reason to know that for a fact since Baltimore re-signed him on a three-year deal worth $12 million this offseason. Though the Ravens have focused on re-signing their own this offseason, bringing back guys like Pernell McPhee, Tyus Bowser, Justin Ellis, Gus Edwards, and Chris Board; the one outside free agent they brought in, guard Kevin Zeitler, is as perfect a fit to those characteristics as anyone.

Up against the limited salary cap this offseason, Baltimore continued its philosophy of being more conservative early in free agency. But with the 2021 NFL draft and the second wave of free agency still to go, expect the Ravens to be a little more active as they look for value options to bolster their roster. And for those trying to figure out which players Baltimore will be interested in, keep Wolfe’s description in mind.

