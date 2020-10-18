Ravens vs. Eagles Week 6 inactives: Derek Wolfe officially out

Derek Wolfe is inactive originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens will officially be without Derek Wolfe for Sunday's game against the Eagles, as he recovers from a neck/concussion.

Other inactives for the team are quarterback Trace McSorley, wideout Chris Moore, defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine and offensive linemen Trystan Colon-Castillo and Ben Bredeson.

Wolfe, a starting defensive lineman, missed the game in Washington two weeks ago after a COVID-19 scare. He played last week against the Bengals. Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington could play bigger roles in his absence.

Levine will miss his first game of the season with an abdomen injury, and with the bye week next week, will have two weeks to get himself healthy before the team's Nov.1 matchup against the Steelers.

Moore won't make his season debut today either. He was injured during training camp with a finger and has since added a thigh injury to that equation.