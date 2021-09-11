Derek Wolfe out, Jimmy Smith questionable for Monday night

The biggest injury news of the week for the Ravens isn’t included on their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Raiders, but it does include word about another player who will be out of action for the AFC North club.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe has been ruled out with back and hip injuries. Wolfe didn’t practice at all this week, which makes it no surprise that he’ll remain out of action for the season opener.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice this week after an extended absence caused by an ankle injury. He has been listed as questionable and having him in the lineup took on increased importance when Marcus Peters tore his ACL in practice on Thursday.

The Ravens lost running back Gus Edwards to the same injury in that practice, which led to him joining J.K. Dobbins and Justice Hill as Ravens running backs on injured reserve. Tight end Nick Boyle also went on injured reserve this week.

Linebacker Daelin Hayes joins Smith in the questionable category. He was a full participant on Saturday after being limited by a knee injury earlier in the week.

