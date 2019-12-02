Derek Wolfe will go on injured reserve

Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe marked a career high with his seventh sack of the season during Sunday’s win over the Chargers, but he won’t be able to add to that total over the final four weeks of the year.

Wolfe injured his elbow during the victory and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he’s headed to injured reserve as a result of the injury.

Wolfe had two sacks against the Chargers and also posted 34 tackles and a forced fumble during his eighth season with the Broncos. With no more games to play this season, the next order of business for Wolfe will be figuring out where he plays next year.

Wolfe’s contract with the Broncos is up, so he could be in a different uniform by the time he’s healthy enough to play again.