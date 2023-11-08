Derek Stingley returns to limited practice; Dameon Pierce remains out

The Texans have a whopping 23 players on their injury report Wednesday.

Two of those, starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and offensive tackle Charlie Heck, were designated to return from injured reserve. Stingley injured his hamstring in Week 2 and hasn't played since, while a back injury has kept Heck out all season.

Stingley was limited, but Heck had full participation.

Starting running Dameon Pierce remains out of practice with an ankle injury that kept him out Sunday. Devin Singletary replaced Pierce.

Rookie edge rusher Will Anderson (knee), safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), fullback Andrew Beck (ankle/elbow/shoulder), linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot), cornerback Steven Nelson (back/neck), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) also did not practice Wednesday.

Receiver Nico Collins (calf), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (concussion), offensive tackle George Fant (knee), offensive tackle Tytus Howard (knee) and defesnive end Myjai Sanders (knee) were limited.

The other five players on the report were full participants.