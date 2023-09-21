Derek Stingley may miss several games with another hamstring injury

Texans starting cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. may miss several games after suffering another hamstring injury at practice Wednesday.

Stingley could go on injured reserve, according to Aaron Wilson of Channel 2 Houston. That would mean he would miss at least four games.

Shaq Griffin is likely to replace Stingley in the starting lineup. Griffin has played in both of the Texans' games this season but has totaled just six defensive snaps.

The Texans selected Stingley with the third overall pick in last year's NFL draft and he started the first nine games of his rookie season, but he missed the final eight games with a hamstring injury.