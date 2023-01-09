Derek Stingley Jr.'s top plays 2022 season
Watch Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Watch Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
The officials weren't the reason the Rams lost, but they made 3 questionable calls that absolutely hurt LA's chances of winning
The AFC playoff picture is complete. Check out the final seeding and Wild Card Round matchups following the Patriots' Week 18 loss to the Bills.
Here's the updated order of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following the results of Sunday's Week 18 games.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Washington wins an error-filled NFC East game against Dallas in Landover, Md.
The Seahawks beat the Rams, keeping themselves alive in the playoff race.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are peaking at just the right time and now know they won't have to go on the road for at least a few more weeks. Purdy threw three touchdown passes for his sixth straight game with multiple TDs and the 49ers clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Purdy overcame two sacks by J.J. Watt in the final game of the star defensive end's stellar career and connected with George Kittle twice and Christian McCaffrey once on TD passes to lead the Niners (13-4) to their 10th straight win to end the regular season.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warmed up ahead of Week 18's tilt with the #Raiders in a pullover honoring #Bills S Damar Hamlin.
The Detroit Lions are eliminated from the postseason with Seattle's win over the Rams, a win greatly aided by some questionable officiating
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
One of the NFL's worst beats happened on the final play of the Jets' season.
As the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars battled for the AFC South, the owner of the latter franchise seemingly dozed off.
Legendary star pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, and 49ers Faithful saluted him in style after his last snap.
The Patriots are not going to the playoffs after a loss on Sunday.
Notes and observations from the 49ers' 10th win in a row:
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
The playoff field in the NFC is nearly set. If the Packers beat the Lions, Matt LaFleur's team will face the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Wild Card Round.
Nick Bosa was pulled from Sunday's 49ers-Cardinals game before he could break the single-season franchise sack record, and that's perfectly OK with him.