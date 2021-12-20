Derek Stingley Jr. 2022 NFL Draft Profile: What to know about Jets' potential target

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. treated image

As things stand, it looks like the Jets could have two top 10 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft that could bring them some cornerstone talents as they continue to rebuild.

We're taking an in-depth look at some potential options for the Jets.

Here’s a look at LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ...

By the Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-1

- Weight: 195 pounds

- 40-yard dash: 4.30 seconds (in high school)

- Vertical jump: 42 inches (in high school)

- Stats: 73 tackles in 25 career games. Six interceptions, 20 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and seven tackles for loss. Also averaged 11.3 yards per punt return

- Accolades & Awards: 2019 consensus all-American, two-time SEC first-team selection (2019 and 2020)

Prospect Overview

The Draft Network: Stingley Jr. is a technician in man-to-man coverage. He shows the ability to mirror WRs off the line of scrimmage and plays with great patience. He understands how to properly shoot his hands and keep his feet active. Has great eye discipline keeping his eyes focused on the WR’s midsection.

NFL.com: He is a very easy mover without any hint of stiffness in his ankles or hips. He has the speed to mirror vertical routes -- and on the rare occasion he is out of position, he has enough juice to recover. He is at his best in press coverage. He isn't ultra-physical, but he does get his hands on opponents, which helps him feel and anticipate break points down the field. From off coverage, Stingley displays the instincts and knowledge to protect the sticks and drive on balls thrown in front of him. He doesn't waste steps in his transition out of his pedal and he displays an explosive burst to close.

Why Stingley makes sense for the Jets

A shutdown corner has long been considered a major need for the Jets and Stingley’s blend of athletic ability, football IQ and polished technique have experts projecting him to be exactly that at the pro level.

The Jets resisted the urge to invest major assets in the cornerback position during the offseason, instead opting to give an opportunity to a group of youngsters to step up and establish themselves as full-time contributors. In the case of Bryce Hall and Michael Carter II, this seems to have paid off, but the other cornerbacks on the roster have all had their ups and downs.

One thing the Jets definitely need more of from their cornerbacks is interceptions. Thus far, the Jets have only one interception by a cornerback all season. Stingley possesses elite ball skills and led the SEC with six interceptions in his freshman year. However, he didn’t record a single interception in 10 games over the past two seasons.

The main concern with Stingley is durability, as he missed several games due to injury or illness over the past two years and was ruled out for the season in October because he had to get surgery on an injured foot.

While none of these injuries were that serious, Jets fans might be wary of the team spending a top 10 pick on a cornerback with durability concerns after how the Dee Milliner pick worked out eight years ago.

Stingley should have the versatility and skill set to thrive in any system, so he should fit well with the Jets if they can sustain his focus and competitive drive.

NFL Comp

NFL.com: Marshon Lattimore

PFF: Champ Bailey