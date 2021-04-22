Derek Shore: College Heights' Colin is not your average freshman

Apr. 22—Maddy Colin does not pitch like the average freshman.

Take a glimpse at her Cy Young like numbers so far this prep season for the 11-2 College Heights Christian/McAuley Catholic softball team.

She has compiled an 11-1 record with a minuscule 1.01 ERA over her first 14 varsity games (13 starts). But what might be most impressive about the right-hander's numbers is her ability to overwhelm older, more experienced hitters.

And she has done it with nearly impeccable control and command of the strike zone.

Colin has already racked up 146 punchouts to go with only six walks. Those results are a byproduct of a 76% strike percentage, so the ability to get ahead in counts and put away hitters quickly has been paramount to her success.

"Obviously, her fastballs are good," coach Mike Howard said. "She has good velocity with those. She can probably hit upper-50s with her fastballs. She has got a curveball that is probably her favorite pitch to throw. It starts out and looks like a fastball, but it curves off. She has got a screwball that she throws. It's really good and cuts back into the right-handed hitter. She has also got a backdoor curve.

"She is working on a changeup, a rise ball and a drop ball. Not that she needs to add anything else to her arsenal, but she has got several pitches."

Colin has made history of her own, also.

It only took her five varsity starts to toss two no-hitters, albeit abbreviated run-rule games. She held Springfield Catholic hitless over four innings in a 15-0 rout on March 23, a game she struck out 10.

On April 1, Colin went the distance and no-hit Verona in seven innings to help College Heights earn a 9-0 win on April 1. She fanned a career-high 15 batters in that game, but two days later she had 16 strikeouts in a 6-4 victory over Archie to help the Cougars take third place in the Jasper Invitational.

And then came her first of likely many perfectos to come on Monday against Lockwood.

Colin, who needed only 58 pitches,was masterful from start to finish by fanning 13 of the 15 batters she faced. She capped off a magnificent outing by striking out the side in the bottom of the fifth inning to achieve perfection.

Along with a monster six-RBI game by Kloee Williamson, Colin helped out her own cause with a two-run double.

"It's wonderful for her. It's wonderful for our team," Howard said. "The way she goes out there and goes about her business. ... She's just so focused. I do my best to call pitches that put her in the best position to be successful. She really executes every single time. She hits her spots almost automatically.

"She has been doing so good this year. She has been putting up just phenomenal numbers. I know if she would be on her best game. ... I knew it would be a matter of time before she finds that groove, but a lot of things have to go right in order to pitch a perfect game. There were only two balls put in play, so our defense did a good job of getting those outs. For the most part, she put the team on her back."

Digging deeper into Colin's statistical brilliance, she has gone the distance in nine of her 13 starts along with posting 10 games with double-digit strikeouts.

She has five shutouts to pair with two no-hitters and one perfect game.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to know I have one of the top pitchers in the area for at least three more years," Howard said. "Again, the way she goes about her business on and off the field. ... She's such a great kid. There's nobody that works harder than her. She deserves all the recognition that comes to her."

And keep in mind, Colin is just a freshman.