Derek Mason to serve as analyst for Vanderbilt/Tennessee Week 13 football game

Former Vanderbilt football coach Derek Mason will be on the call for the Commodores' game at Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, according to the Vols' game notes.

Mason will serve as the analyst on SEC Network alongside play-by-play announcer Dave Neal and sideline reporter Taylor Davis.

Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) is struggling entering the matchup Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) but if any coach knows about beating the Vols as an underdog, it's Mason, who led the Commodores to three straight wins over Tennessee in 2016-18.

Mason has been working as an analyst on SEC Network all season. After his firing from Vanderbilt in 2020, he also served as the defensive coordinator at Auburn in 2021 and Oklahoma State in 2022.

Tennessee (7-4, 3-4) has won the last four games in the rivalry, although the wins in 2019 and 2020 were later vacated due to the Jeremy Pruitt recruiting scandal.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Derek Mason to call Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee in SEC football Week 13