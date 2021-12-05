Derek Mason is incredibly valuable to Auburn

Derek Mason is the greatest defensive coordinator to ever exist. Only half kidding.

How Georgia, who was giving up less than a touchdown per contest heading into the SEC Championship game, just gave up 41 points to an Alabama team that couldn’t score a point on 6-6 Auburn until the fourth quarter a week ago currently has me stunned.

I know that matchups differ from game to game, and Georgia apparently didn’t have the horses to keep up with Alabama, but if the Bulldogs didn’t have the guys, how on earth did Auburn have the guys?

Derek Mason legitimately saved his job after his performance in the Iron Bowl and honestly after seeing what just happened in the SEC Championship I think I want to wait and see what Auburn’s defense looks like once he gets his guys in. Because Auburn shut that offense down longer than anybody else in the country.

I’m officially on the keep Derek Mason train until further notice.

