Derek Mason announces he has recovered from Covid-19

Head coach Bryan Harsin, defensive coordinator Derek Mason, and a few players reportedly tested positive for COVID last week.

Derek Mason announced on Twitter that he has fully recovered. Here is what Mason had to say.

As some of you heard, I recently developed and battled a break-through case of Covid. Thankfully I have recovered and am looking forward to returning to the field as we prepare for the upcoming season. Having lost two family members to covid last year as well as being the father of a daughter who is immunocompromised, I understand why I made the decision to vaccinate,” Mason said. “I can only speak for my own decision, but for those who are on the fence I encourage you to look at your ‘own why’ and consider protecting yourself, your loved ones and the healthcare workers who are working so tirelessly to save lives,” the first-year Auburn assistant coach added. “I am thankful I did. I wish our country, and specifically the entire Auburn community, a safe, healthy and successful football season.

