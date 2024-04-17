Derek Lalonde's message: Detroit Red Wings 'did move this proud organization forward'

MONTREAL — Derek Lalonde wanted to make sure the Detroit Red Wings appreciated just how much they accomplished.

He addressed them minutes after they were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday in the regular-season finale. They won their game against the Montreal Canadiens, 5-4 in a shootout, but the Washington Capitals also won their game and have the tiebreaker on Detroit. It was a bittersweet way to finish — win, but lose.

Lalonde related what he told players: "Be proud of their effort. Leave this rink with their head up. Positive narrative about the group. All year long, especially down the stretch, they played for each other. It was all about the team. We take seven of our last eight points the way we did. We won 14 games trailing in the third period.

"This stings, but they did move this proud organization forward from where it’s been, and we have to keep pushing forward."

Red Wings forward David Perron celebrates after scoring a goal against the Canadiens during the third period of the Red Wings' 5-4 shootout win on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Montreal.

More: How Detroit Red Wings found out they were eliminated before their game was over

Lalonde emphasized the need to keep emotions in check over and over down the stretch, as the Wings steadfastly came through with needed victories to stay in a tight race that at one point encompassed a handful of teams chasing the second wild card berth in the Eastern Conference. In the past week, the Wings picked up a point against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, and beat the Maple Leafs in overtime in Toronto, and, in a home-and-home finale, rallied twice to beat the Canadiens, the first night in overtime.

That it all turned out to not be enough was such a letdown.

"I feel awful for the guys because they literally gave everything," Lalonde said. "It’s gut wrenching for the group. I don’t know what more the group could have done, battle-wise. I felt this group battled, I felt this group overachieved. Hopefully the narrative will change a little bit going onward."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Derek Lalonde told Detroit Red Wings to 'be proud' after elimination