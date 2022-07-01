Derek Lalonde's Detroit Red Wings news conference: Watch replay
The Detroit Red Wings are introducing Derek Lalonde as new head coach Friday at 11 a.m. in a news conference at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and you can follow along with video and updates below.
Lalonde, 49, was most recently a Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach since 2018.
He was an assistant at Ferris State early in his coaching career, and has been a head coach in the USHL, ECHL and AHL, leading the Toledo Walleye from 2014-16 during its affiliation with the Wings. He led the Walleye in his first season to a 50-15-5-2 record in the ECHL. He coached the Iowa Wild of the AHL to a 69-58-17-8 mark in two seasons, before joining the Lightning.
Here's the replay of what general manager Steve Yzerman, owner Christopher Ilitch and Lalonde said:
Live updates
