Derek Lalonde's Detroit Red Wings news conference: Watch replay

The Detroit Red Wings are introducing Derek Lalonde as new head coach Friday at 11 a.m. in a news conference at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and you can follow along with video and updates below.

Lalonde, 49, was most recently a Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach since 2018.

He was an assistant at Ferris State early in his coaching career, and has been a head coach in the USHL, ECHL and AHL, leading the Toledo Walleye from 2014-16 during its affiliation with the Wings. He led the Walleye in his first season to a 50-15-5-2 record in the ECHL. He coached the Iowa Wild of the AHL to a 69-58-17-8 mark in two seasons, before joining the Lightning.

More: Why Matthew Savoie could make sense for Red Wings at No. 8 in NHL draft

More: Red Wings' Moritz Seider winning Calder Trophy validates Steve Yzerman’s genius

Here's the replay of what general manager Steve Yzerman, owner Christopher Ilitch and Lalonde said:

Want more Red Wings news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone or Android!

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde news conference: Watch replay