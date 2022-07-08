Derek Lalonde on why he hired Bob Boughner and Alex Westlund

Associated Press

It was impossible not to think ahead, to what awaits Rafael Nadal, while watching him sigh as he discussed how “very sad” he was about pulling out of the Wimbledon semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle. It was impossible not to think back to just a month ago, when Nadal at 36 became the oldest champion in French Open history, then expressed doubt about whether he would even show up at the All England Club because of chronic pain in his left foot that required nerve-numbing injections just so he could play in Paris. Federer, who turns 41 in a month, has not played a match since.