Derek Lalonde: Why Detroit Red Wings 'have had good stretches' during 0-4-2 streak
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Dec. 20, 2022 in Detroit.
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Dec. 20, 2022 in Detroit.
Elliott left the win over the Jets with a shoulder injury
DeShon Elliott is second on the Detroit Lions with 90 tackles and has one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season
Givani Smith's time with the Detroit Red Wings organization has come to an end as the team sent him away as part of a three-team trade on Monday.
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Some commentary on the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady handshake.
Golfweek asked more than a dozen players whether LIV golfers should be allowed to play in the 2023 Masters.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
France were denied back-to-back World Cups as Argentina settled a thrilling final on penalties
The San Francisco Giants postponed Carlos Correa's introductory press conference on Tuesday after a reported medical concern following his physical.
It was meant to be the day that Argentina’s fans were finally able to see their heroes in the flesh. Instead, the closest most of the five million supporters in Buenos Aires got to Lionel Messi was looking up as his helicopter circled above.
Lionel Messi watched on as Emiliano Martinez held a doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face on it during Argentina’s World Cup victory homecoming parade.
As Argentina’s World Cup triumph saw Messi ascend to a place where only the footballing gods reside, he was carried on the wings of Angel
Although she's received quite a bit of criticism for it, OnlyFans has helped former UFC fighter Kay Hansen's MMA career.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
‘Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?’ one fan asked