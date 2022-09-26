What Derek Lalonde wants to see from Detroit Red Wings during exhibition season

Associated Press

The Denver Broncos went three-and-out nine times against the San Francisco 49ers, the most in Russell Wilson's 11-year career. “In the fourth quarter, when it mattered most, we clicked,” Wilson said after leading the lone long touchdown drive that powered the Broncos past the 49ers 11-10 Sunday night. Wilson has gotten off to a slow start with his new team as he tries to mesh his style that embraces off-schedule plays when defenses break down with the philosophies of rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose version of the West Coast offense is predicated on quick throws.