Derek Lalonde: Updates on Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Jakub Vrana
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Dec, 14, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn.
Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, Dec, 14, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn.
Detroit Red Wings Derek Lalonde, David Perron & Andrew Copp, Dec, 13, 2022 in Detroit.
On where the team is now vs. heading into the season openerToday we were off so I spent time with our numbers and I try to look at what's happening with our wins and what's happening in the losses. In the losses, the defense is gone.
Ville Husso stopped 26 of 27 shots, but the Detroit Red Wings were stopped on all 27 of theirs in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Kings general manager Monte McNair has orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in Sacramento, but he still hasn’t received a contract extension.
Check out all our latest fantasy hockey trade analysis!
Both senators sent a sad message when they voted against the Respect for Marriage Act. | Opinion
A new report considers how one city dramatically reduced homelessness and identifies a solution that shouldn’t surprise anyone. | Opinion
Survivors of violent anti-LGBTQ attacks told their stories Wednesday at a House hearing where Democrats linked rising violence against the community to rhetoric and policies from the GOP. “We are experiencing a crisis,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday during the hearing, one of the last of the current Congress.…
If Matthew Judon doesn't believe he's the Patriots best pass-rusher, who does he think deserves that praise?
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has had X-rays, but still needs to see a specialist before the Wings know what's up with his right hand.
Dylan Larkin joined a growing list of injured forwards Tuesday, requiring the Detroit Red Wings to call up help from the minors in Elmer Söderblom
Over the weekend, a massive caravan of thousands of illegal migrants, mostly from Nicaragua, crossed the border into West Texas.
When Nelson was found, a sensitive area had been zip-tied.
Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers scored 80 points in the first half and cruised to a 123-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Tobias Harris also scored 21 points while adding nine assists for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand. “We're playing pretty well offensively,” said Embiid, who has scored 30 or more points in five straight games.
Taking a look at the playoff races around the NFL from a betting perspective with four games remaining.
"Yesterday my heart was made whole," she wrote.
Can France become the first team in 60 years to go back-to-back?
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Dansby Swanson went from No. 4 of the “big four” shortstops available on the market to holding all the cards.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]