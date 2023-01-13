Derek Lalonde pleased with Red Wings' performance in back-to-back wins
Derek Lalonde discusses the Red Wings' performance in wins over Winnipeg and Toronto.
Connor Bedard will undoubtedly go first-overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, but how will the rest of the first round shake out?
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley didn't hold back in their criticism of Ben Simmons after he scored zero points in the Nets' loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.
Three teams have been given permission by the Saints to interview Sean Payton to be their next head coach, and those three teams know that kind of compensation the Saints will demand to hire Payton. That’s the word from Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis, who said today that those three teams are the only ones [more]
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind [more]
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a year to stream TNF games on Prime Video.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
The San Antonio Spurs are set to break the NBA's single-game attendance record on Friday night when they host the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs announced Wednesday they have sold 63,592 tickets for the game, which will be played at the Alamodome — their former home in San Antonio. It's possible that, with standing room tickets, the Spurs could host about 68,000 people.
Ohio State was ranked No. 4 in the final coaches poll released this week. See how the coaches voted.
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
Luka hit a step-back 3 to force overtime — then did it again to force double overtime.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
The Warriors will never forget the night they played at the Alamodome.
The Seahawks organization donated generously to the Lions to thank Detroit for beating Green Bay and earning Seattle a playoff spot
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games in his career, one of the many postseason records Brady owns. But he doesn’t just have more playoff wins than any quarterback. He has more playoff wins than almost any franchise. If the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on Sunday, Brady will have 36 playoff wins, as [more]