Derek Lalonde: 'Not a care factor' asking Detroit Red Wings to tighten up on defense

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Detroit Red Wings' recent tendency to start slow has their coach pushing them to be more aggressive at times.

The Wings returned to practice Saturday after enjoying a day off in southern California, their mood as sunny as the weather after starting the trip 2-0 and being able to rest and refresh headed into Sunday's last stop, against the Ducks in Anaheim.

Still, the Wings have had to rally both at San Jose and at Los Angeles; against the Kings, the Wings let in two quick goals, prompting Lalonde afterwards to say he "asked the guys to be a little more on their toes."

He elaborated on that after Saturday's practice at Honda Center.

"That can happen Game 6, Game 18, Game 56, Game 57," Lalonde said. "It's not a care factor. It's just sometimes you sag in your gaps, you give up ice. It's not a care factor by any means. It's not like, 'How are guys not on their toes in-game?' ... It's nothing like that.

"There are times you're sagging, you're giving up good ice. There's a difference between gapping excellent, gapping good and not gapping. And we were in a non-gapping — I just thought our guys could do a better job of doing better with gaps."

The Wings (19-16-4) have won consecutive games for the first time in a month. Entering Saturday, they were just two points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference — but with four teams to climb over. Before going to California, the Wings had won just three of their previous 13 games, adding urgency to the need to bank points. They showed resilience in rallying from a two-goal deficit against the Kings to win in a shootout, but that saggy start made for a challenge.

"Gaps are the most important for defensemen, taking away time and space of the other team's forwards," veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot said. "It's something we have to be good at. I think we do a pretty decent job, but it can be better. The L.A. game, I find sometimes when we get leads, we tend to sag back a little more, so, staying aggressive no matter what the score is is important.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde watches during the third period of the Wings' 5-3 win on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in San Jose, California.

"Fighting the urge to sag back when we have the lead is important, because you saw some of those leads we blew earlier in the year, I think sagging backwards was a big reason for that."

Andrew Copp (lower body) could be back after missing the last game, but Lalonde didn't rule out using 11 forwards and seven defensemen again; they improved to 6-2 with that formation with the win in L.A. Alex Lyon is slated to make his fifth straight start in net.

