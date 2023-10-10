Derek Lalonde isn't married to Detroit Red Wings lines, but here's what they'll probably look like

Derek Lalonde really doesn't want to commit to his Detroit Red Wings opening night lines, but since it's only days away, it's fair game to at least read something into what he has been showing.

The Wings begin the 2023-24 season Thursday at the New Jersey Devils. When the puck drops, the Wings' top line is likely to feature Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat with David Perron. Lalonde has tried other wingers with the pairing, but Perron seems to keep being the favorite, for a reason.

"Dylan and David together have ben really, really good," Lalonde said after a late afternoon practice Monday. "Analytically, the eye test, everything. There's chemistry there. So I think he could complement those two."

Lalonde has been steady in his message that groupings are a work in progress.

The other lines had J.T. Compher with Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond, Andrew Copp with Michaeal Rasmussen and Daniel Sprong, and Joe Veleno centering Klim Kostin and Christian Fischer. Lalonde said he expects the Wings to go into New Jersey with 12 forwards.

"Don't need a 13th right now," Lalonde said. "Obviously knowing that 13th could be an easy call-up, and with the seven NHL-caliber D, if we get that odd morning sickness, afternoon, something happens in warmups, we have no problem going seven and 11."

The defense pairings had Moritz Seider with Jake Walman, Ben Chiarot with Jeff Petry, and Olli Määttä with Shayne Gostisbehere; Justin Holl was the extra.

Lalonde emphasized how much the Wings would be relying on their depth.

"Everyone always makes such a big deal out of making the team out of camp," he said. "Today's NHL, with the salary cap, your team is 15 forwards, eight, nine D. It's just the reality of those players being in GR instead of being here, sitting up in the press box."

The message to Jonatan Berggren

Berggren, who had 28 points in 67 games last season, was sent to the minors Sunday, with a message: "Just keep doing things to make you an every-day type NHL guy," Lalonde said. "I think for him, unfortunately, right, wrong or indifferent, he's still raw in his development, and it makes no sense for him to be sitting here as 13th, not playing. It's valuable for him to play meaningful minutes in Grand Rapids, rather than sit here with us.

"He just needs to play. He's barely been in this league. His first year was last year. He's still growing. He needs a more complete game, play away from the puck, him managing his game and puck play, eliminating costly turnovers."

It didn't help Berggren, 23, that Fischer came in and looked like such a good addition to the fourth line; they play different types of game, but it's where Berggren would have fit otherwise.

Nate Danielson sent to juniors

Since 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson, 18, has junior eligibility left, he had to either make the Wings roster or be sent back to his junior team — the AHL was not an option. Danielson had a good camp, but he wasn't bumping any of the established NHLers from a spot, so he was sent back to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

"It was a really good conversation with him (Sunday)," Lalonde said. "We had our last few conversations with guys leaving camp, and those are hard. With him, I probably think he expected it in some ways, but at the same time, I also think he built some confidence through camp. He's probably looking around thinking, I can fit in here. I'm very comfortable with the level of play here. The message was just, one, get back here as quick as you can. Judge yourself on yourself. Get the most out of the year. I expect him playing a big part in the world junior team, which is always good experience.

"He almost asked, what more could have have done. I love the fact that as young as he is, he came in here with a I want to make the team mentality, which is exciting."

For openers: Devils

Matchup: Red Wings (35-37-10 in 2022-23) at New Jersey (52-22-8 in 2022-23), season opener.

Faceoff: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey.

TV/radio: ESPN+, Hulu (online only); WXYT-FM (97.1).

Home opener: 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Tampa Bay Lightning; Bally Sports Detroit.

