Derek Kraus to make four Truck Series starts for Bill McAnally Racing

K&N Pro Series driver Derek Kraus is set to make four starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series this year with Bill McAnally Racing, the driver announced Tuesday.

Kraus, who competes in both the K&N Pro Series West and East, will drive the No. 19 Eneos Motor Oil Toyota starting with the March 23 event at Martinsville Speedway.

Bill McAnally confirmed to Speed Sport that Kraus will also compete at Dover International Speedway (May 3), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 13) and in the playoff race at ISM Raceway (Nov. 8).

The 17-year-old has seven combined K&N wins since 2017 with the latest coming in the K&N East opener on Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway.

He competed full-time in the West series in 2018 and won four races.

Kraus made his Truck Series debut last year in the playoff race at ISM Raceway. He started and finished eighth driving for BMR.