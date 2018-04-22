Derek Jeter's upcoming HBO interview might be his worst moment yet

If you thought Derek Jeter’s roller coaster first six months as minority owner of the Miami Marlins couldn’t take any more crazy turns, think again.

It’s reported that things got pretty tense when Jeter recently agreed to a sitdown interview with HBO’s Bryant Gumbel. Before all was said and done, the former Yankees captain got quite defensive. At one point, he reportedly hurled a stinging insult at Gumbel that could prove to be another low point during his time with the Marlins.

The interview, which is set to air this Tuesday on HBO’s REAL Sports With Bryant Gumbel, covered several topics. Of course, the primary focus was on Jeter’s new Marlins gig. Gumbel apparently pulled no punches, pushing Jeter for answers on subjects such as his priorities as an owner and the perception that the Marlins are tanking.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Gumbel specifically challenged Jeter on his decision to attend a Dolphins-Patriots Monday night football game in December instead of the baseball winter meetings.

That set the tone. From there, the interview got more contentious. Using a teaser provided by HBO as his source, Jackson transcribed several intense exchanges. Here’s one of them.

DEREK JETER: “Tanking? What is– no– tanking?”

BRYANT GUMBEL: “Tanking is — not trying your hardest to win ball games in — every day.”

DEREK JETER: “We’re trying to win ball games every day.”

BRYANT GUMBEL: “If you trade your best players in exchange for prospects it’s unlikely you’re going to win more games in the immediate future–”

DEREK JETER: “When you take the field, you have an opportunity to win each and every day. Each and every day. You never tell your team that they’re expected to lose. Never.”

BRYANT GUMBEL: “Not in so–”

DEREK JETER: “Now, you can think — now– now, I can’t tell you how you think. Like, I see your mind. I see that’s how you think. I don’t think like that. That’s your mind working like that.”

BRYANT GUMBEL: “No, I get that. But I guess not in so many words–”

DEREK JETER: “But you don’t. But you don’t get it.”

BRYANT GUMBEL: “I do.”

DEREK JETER: “You don’t. We have two different mi– I can’t wait to get you on the golf course, man. We got– I mean, I can’t wait for this one.”

BRYANT GUMBEL: “No, I mean–”

DEREK JETER: “You’re mentally weak.”

Well then.

Derek Jeter’s reportedly tense interview with HBO’s Bryant Gumbel could be a new low point during his tumultuous six-month tenure as Miami Marlins minority owner. (AP Photos)

As the interview continued, Gumbel continued chipping away at the tanking angle. When Jeter stated he expected the Marlins to contend, Gumbel didn’t hesitate to point out that Jeter is coming across as delusional.

Needless to say, this sounds like one interesting interview. Chances are most of the juicy stuff is already out there, but it will be fascinating to see just how intense things got in that room.

Again, the interview will first air Tuesday night on HBO at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Get your popcorn ready.

