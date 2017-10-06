Derek Jeter's reign as owner of the Marlins is off to a bumpy start and he already appears to be backpedaling on one of his first major moves

Derek Jeter has been at the helm of the Miami Marlins for less than a week, and his tenure is already off to a rocky start.

Jeter appears eager to leave his mark on the struggling franchise, but he may have tried to do too much, too soon.

The 14-time All-Star was given some authority over personnel matters in the weeks leading up to the sale, and he exercised it by reportedly instructing incumbent team president David Samson to fire four special assistants to the front office: Tony Perez, Andre Dawson, Jeff Conine, and Jack McKeon.

It was an awfully flashy move for an incoming owner. Perez and Dawson are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Conine spent eight of his 17 seasons playing in South Beach, earning the moniker "Mr. Marlin." McKeon is a retired manager who has over 1,000 wins to his name and guided the Miami to its last World Series title in 2003.

The suddenness of the firings generated some backlash, especially since none of the four were considered an integral part of the old front office regime, one of the least popular in baseball.

Now, according to a report from Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, it seems Jeter has reconsidered, calling all four men and informing them of his interest in retaining them for 2018.

Jeter did not reveal his motive for firing them in the first place. While Heyman reports that a Jeter associate has suggested it was never his plan to let them go, it seems unlikely that Samson, an 18-year veteran of MLB front offices, would misinterpret Jeter's wishes to such an extent.

Backtracking on a big move so soon after assuming control of the club isn't a great look for Jeter, but it wasn't the first hiccup in what has been a strange start to his tenure in the front office.