Derek Jeter says Marlins will donate $200,000 to hurricane relief effort

In one of his first public appearances in Miami as owner of the Marlins, Derek Jeter announced his new franchise will be donating $200,000 to the hurricane relief efforts on-going in Puerto Rico.

Jeter appeared on stage at Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s Hurricane Maria disaster relief concert, SOMOS Live! The event was held in front of a large crowd at Marlins Park and featured several national and local acts. The most notable, of course, being Lopez and Anthony. The crowd was pretty excited to see Jeter too though as he takes the reins from former owner Jeffrey Loria.





Marlins fans probably aren’t thrilled with recent reports that Jeter and company plan to slash the team’s payroll significantly. That could result in stars like Giancarlo Stanton being traded this winter. But at least it sounds like the money they plan to save will be going to good use, and in this case a great cause.

In addition to the concert, there’s a celebrity auction taking place with the money raised going directly to help the people of Puerto Rico. There are several fun Marlins items and opportunities up for bid, including chances to be a ballboy or ballgirl for a game next season, or to even take batting practice with the team.

Players from other teams have pitched in as well. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge donated an authentic signed jersey. Mariano Rivera, Aroldis Chapman, Starlin Castro and Jose Iglesias donated signed items. If you’re a baseball fan or just want to help out, be sure to check that out.

The Marlins they were one of several professional sports impacted when by the recent hurricane outbreak when Hurricane Irma did some mild damage to the Marlins Park roof. The storm forced a three-game series to be moved from Miami to Milwaukee.

Obviously, the urgency is much greater now in Puerto Rico, where the majority of residents are still without power, running water or enough food. Every little bit we can give even now really helps, which is why this event and these donations still mean so much.

