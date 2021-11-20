Derek Jeter responds to Carlos Correa's Gold Glove comments: 'I didn't think much about it'

Derek Jeter at Hall of Fame ceremony

Free-agent shortstop and potential Yankees target Carlos Correa has already made headlines in New York without even stepping foot in the Bronx.

On Wednesday, Correa said on a Spanish-speaking podcast that “Derek Jeter didn’t deserve any of the Gold Gloves he won,” citing the Hall of Famer’s -165 defensive runs saved in his career.

On Friday, Jeter, now the CEO of the Miami Marlins organization, responded when asked what he thought about the comment.

“I didn’t think much about it,” he said. “I don’t know how my name came up. My Spanish is not that good, I still haven’t seen it, I don’t know how my name was brought up, but it doesn’t even warrant a response. I mean I could go a lot of different directions but I won’t.”

A career Yankee, Jeter won five Gold Gloves during his time in the Bronx including three straight from 2004-2006 and then two more in 2009 and 2010.

Correa, a Gold Glove recipient himself this past season, recently rejected a qualifying offer from Houston after it was reported he first got a five-year, $160 million contract offer by the Astros.

So with Correa likely on the move and the Yankees a potential landing spot, it does seem a bit odd to disparage a Yankees legend if he wanted to ingratiate himself with the fanbase.