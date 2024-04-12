Derek Jeter among Hall of Famers to headline Fanatics Fest

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — This summer, sportswear and collectibles retailer Fanatics will hold a brand new event called Fanatics Fest NYC at the Javits Center.

The event is meant to be like Comic Con, but for sports.

It will take place over three days from August 16 through 18. There will be interactive events, panels, and exclusive merchandise.

Some of the biggest names in sports will be there, including Eli Manning, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, and Kevin Durant.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging anywhere between $20 and $400.

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here.

