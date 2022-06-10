The Derek Fisher era has ended and what it means for the WNBA coaching pool

Reuters

Russia is attacking food and agriculture targets in Ukraine in order to scare the world into agreeing a deal to reopen the Black Sea on Moscow's terms, the head of the region where a major agricultural storage facility was struck on Sunday said. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, where Russian shelling destroyed the warehouses of one of Ukraine's largest agricultural commodities terminals over the weekend, said Moscow wanted to make global food shortages "look like a catastrophe". "They want to do this because they are trying to trade about opening the Black Sea" in the hope of a deal that might allow Ukrainian and Russian grain to use the waterway, possibly in exchange for an easing of sanctions, Kim told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.