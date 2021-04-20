Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in George Floyd's murder: Athletes react
A Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday.
The court will hand down Chauvin's sentence in eight weeks. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges he faced.
Chauvin stood trial after Floyd died while in police custody last May. Prior to Floyd's death, Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes outside of a Minneapolis market as Floyd repeatedly pleaded "I can't breathe." Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.
Onlookers recorded the incident on video as some pleaded with Chauvin to stop.
The trial took place over the course of three weeks before closing arguments on Monday. Jurors deliberated into Tuesday afternoon before reaching their verdict.
Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
Floyd's death prompted an outpouring of civil unrest across the nation last summer that extended to the sports community. Leagues like the NBA, WNBA and NFL adopted "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism" messages as themes of their 2020 seasons amid athlete backlash against another Black man's death at the hands of police.
Athletes, teams and leagues across sports reacted to the news of Tuesday's verdict.
ACCOUNTABILITY
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 20, 2021
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 20, 2021
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 20, 2021
The following was released by the WNBA. pic.twitter.com/KWF4mkr6mf
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 20, 2021
Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. There’s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS!
— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021
NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following joint statement today: pic.twitter.com/r0XQkLssOb
— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2021
Justice served on all counts. Good.
Still a ton of work to do.
Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd ✊🏾🙏🏾
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021
Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!!
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021
MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark issued the following statement pic.twitter.com/3xmGIM1qem
— MLB Players (@MLB_PLAYERS) April 20, 2021
— Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) April 20, 2021
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 20, 2021
This is justice.
— Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021
Outta thereeee!!!!!!
— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 20, 2021
Put his ass under the jail
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) April 20, 2021
— National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) April 20, 2021
Condolences to the Floyd Family🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
This is just the first step of starting to change a broken system https://t.co/ueD5EwMizw
— Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 20, 2021
Accountability....RIP George Floyd 🙏🏾
— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2021
Let’s make this the new normal. Accountability is served #GeorgeFloyd
— Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 20, 2021
Guilty!!!!!! Tears of JOY for #GeorgeFloyd family and for Justice!!!! 🖤
— Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 20, 2021
On all accounts. Period.
— Nneka Ogwumike (@nnekaogwumike) April 20, 2021
Love. Peace. Justice. ♥️
— Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 20, 2021
Yes, Gianna Floyd, your Dad has changed the world.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cbLC1gtVjB
— WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) April 20, 2021
— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 20, 2021
WAY MORE WORK TO DO.
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 20, 2021
Dusty Baker on Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges: “It’s never a time to celebrate when someone’s killed. My thoughts and prayers go to the Floyd family. Maybe this’ll help us heal and we’ll cease with the violence.” pic.twitter.com/Eg9yAt8MAU
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 20, 2021
Although Justice was served in this particular case, one guilty verdict doesn’t change the realities of life. I pray this is a catalyst to restore dignity and grandeur of life in ALL communities. So needless to say it’s time to continue to work serving those in need. #dowork
— Matt Forte (@MattForte22) April 20, 2021
