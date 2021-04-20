BREAKING NEWS:

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin found guilty in killing of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges in George Floyd's murder: Athletes react

A Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on Tuesday. 

The court will hand down Chauvin's sentence in eight weeks. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges he faced.

Chauvin stood trial after Floyd died while in police custody last May. Prior to Floyd's death, Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes outside of a Minneapolis market as Floyd repeatedly pleaded "I can't breathe." Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.

Onlookers recorded the incident on video as some pleaded with Chauvin to stop. 

The trial took place over the course of three weeks before closing arguments on Monday. Jurors deliberated into Tuesday afternoon before reaching their verdict. 

Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Floyd's death prompted an outpouring of civil unrest across the nation last summer that extended to the sports community. Leagues like the NBA, WNBA and NFL adopted "Black Lives Matter" and "End Racism" messages as themes of their 2020 seasons amid athlete backlash against another Black man's death at the hands of police.

Athletes, teams and leagues across sports reacted to the news of Tuesday's verdict.

 

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 3/29/21 Testimony begins in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin charged in the kling of George Floyd. STAR MAX Photo: Mug shots of Derek Chauvin photographed off an iphone 8 plus with murals and signs depicting George Floyd in the background.
Jurors found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in George Floyd's murder. (Getty Images)

