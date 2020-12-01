Derek Carr's wife Heather gives birth to couple's first daughter

#GirlDad: Carr's wife gives birth to couple's first daughter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Derek Carr and his wife Heather announced some major personal news on Monday, as the Raiders quarterback shared on Twitter that the couple's first daughter has been born.

Our baby girl has arrived!!! #GirlDad — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 1, 2020

Heather and Derek Carr already have three sons together, Dallas, Deker and Deakon.

The couple hosted a gender reveal party back in early June, announcing that they would be adding a daughter to the family.

Carr and the Raiders will be taking on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 13, but no matter what the result is in that game, it looks like Carr already got the best news of the week.