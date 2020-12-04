Derek Carr's Raiders-Falcons comments weren't Jon Gruden criticism

Carr's Raiders-Falcons comments weren't Gruden criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Raiders gathered Wednesday for their first workout since Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Derek Carr wanted to make one thing clear.

His comments expressing disappointment about the Raiders’ work week leading up to that game should not be construed as criticism of Jon Gruden and the coaching staff.

In fact, Gruden and Carr later talked through Carr’s postgame comments, at which point Carr made sure his coach understood this was not about the game plan or preparation from the coaching staff. “I said, ‘You know Coach, we were prepared.’ It wasn’t that,” Carr said.