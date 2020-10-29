How Derek Carr's continued development as runner aids Raiders' offense

How Carr's continued development as runner helps Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Derek Carr’s right arm has been carrying the Raiders’ offense for much of the first half of the season, but his legs proved beneficial on Sunday

He picked up 9.5 yards per carry on his two rush attempts, both for first downs, and helped extend several other plays against the Buccaneers’ impressive front seven.

“We’ve talked about that since Coach (Jon) Gruden got here,” Carr said Wednesday. “A lot of completions outside the pocket on scramble drills, me running for first downs … that’s stuff that we have stressed. Now it’s becoming second nature for me.”

Carr had just 34 yards rushing in the first five games, but he’s aware what a weapon his ability to extend plays can be for the offense.

He expects to continue running more often in his third season with Gruden.