Derek Carr's best plays from 2-TD game Week 8
Watch New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's best plays from his two-touchdown game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Watch New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's best plays from his two-touchdown game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season.
Christian McCaffrey tied a record that's stood for nearly 60 years.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
The Colts lost on back-to-back controversial calls against the Browns on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Jim Irsay was very direct on the point Wednesday at the NFL owners meetings, and told Yahoo Sports what he thinks about the risk factor when Richardson runs.
Richardson sprained the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Foster Moreau had a tough drop late in Thursday night's game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of his team's win over the Colts on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski audits some key target shares after four weeks of the NFL season.
Moreau was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in March.
Jonathan Taylor's offseason included ankle surgery and a public contract dispute with Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab kick things off by highlighting a few of the most interesting games from the NFL Week 5 slate, starting with the Sunday night slaughter: the Dallas Cowboys were manhandled by the San Francisco 49ers. Next, they discuss the absolute disaster known as the New England Patriots. The Buffalo Bills and their confusing loss to an energized Jacksonville Jaguars team are up next, before the duo finish with the New York Jets serving up Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos a slice of humble pie (despite still not looking that good.) Fitz and Frank recap the rest of the early Sunday slate and discuss De'Von Achane, the Baltimore Ravens' collapse and more before analyzing the afternoon slate and the 1-4 Minnesota Vikings, what to make of the Philadelphia Eagles and more. The hosts finish things out with a preview of the Monday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
The Giants melted down at the end of regulation, leading to a loss.
Jordan Love hasn't impressed this season.