Derek Carr's benching kicks off the 2023 QB carousel (and why Tom Brady to the Raiders makes sense)

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

A handful of dire quarterback news came down across the wire on Wednesday, setting up for a surprising end of the regular season and very interesting offseason. First and foremost, the Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and the QB has subsequently stepped away from the team, presumably having played his last snaps in silver and black.

Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein kick off this mid-week podcast reacting to this news out of Las Vegas and how it would set up nicely for pending free agent QB Tom Brady to reunite for one last ride with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the head coach of the Raiders. Also, with Carr most likely done in Vegas, what teams would make sense as a landing spot for the 31-year-old passer?

In other QB news, Charles & Jori discuss the latest concussion suffered by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, what it means for his future and after that, analyze Ron Rivera's announcement that Carson Wentz would return as QB1 for the Washington Commanders.

Afterwards, Charles & Jori return to Monday's news of the Denver Broncos firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and what it means for the team going forward. How will the new coaching candidates react to the tumultuous first year under the Walton/Penner ownership group and what sort of information would they need before agreeing to coach Russell Wilson.

Finally, they close out the podcast looking ahead to three of this weekend's biggest matchups: the Carolina Panthers traveling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night and the battle between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

0:20 Las Vegas Raiders bench Derek Carr and why Tom Brady signing with Las Vegas next offseason makes a ton of sense

22:15 Latest concussion to Tua Tagovailoa & what is next for the Miami Dolphins QB

Story continues

32:30 Washington Commanders elevate Carson Wentz back as starting QB

36:10 What candidates will want to know from Denver Broncos ownership after the firing of Nathaniel Hackett

55:00 Panthers face Buccaneers for command of the NFC South

59:35 Ravens host Steelers on SNF while Lamar's status remains murky

62:15 Bills and Bengals face off for short-term bragging rights as best team in the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr may have played his last snaps in silver & black, as the team benched him for the remainder of the season and many speculate he will be released in the offseason. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts