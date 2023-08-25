Derek Carr won't play in final Saints preseason game

Saints quarterback Derek Carr has seen his final game action of the preseason.

Head coach Dennis Allen said that Carr will not play against the Texans on Sunday night. Carr was 6-of-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs in the team's first preseason outing and he sat out last weekend's game against the Chargers.

Jameis Winston will start against Houston. Fourth-round pick Jake Haener will also see playing time to wrap up his first NFL preseason.

Carr will turn his attention toward Week One when the Saints will host the Titans in what they hope will be a winning start to Carr's run in New Orleans.