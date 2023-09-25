Derek Carr week-to-week with AC joint sprain

Derek Carr sprained his AC joint during Sunday's loss to the Packers, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters in his Monday press conference.

"We'll evaluate him as he goes throughout the week this week," Allen said. "I think we dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we’re kind of saying week-to-week. But, again, he felt better today than he did yesterday.

"So, we're not making any decisions today. We’re not ruling anything out. We’ll see where he's at as the week goes on."

The Saints play the Buccaneers in Week 4 before taking on the Patriots in Week 5. Allen noted that Carr's pain tolerance and functionality will determine when he can return.

"All I can tell you is he was much better today than he was yesterday," Allen said. "We’re going to continue to evaluate him and when he’s healthy enough that he can go out and perform and do the things he needs to do to give our team a chance to win, then he'll be back in there.

"So, I can’t tell you when that's going to be. People heal at different rates. And there's been players that have played with this injury in one week. There’s been players that it takes a couple weeks. So we'll just have to wait and see."

Through three weeks, Carr has completed 66 percent of his passes for 636 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr on Sunday and finished the game, completing 10-of-16 passes for 101 yards.

“I thought Jameis did some good things in the game,” Allen said. "Ultimately, we drove ourselves down there and gave ourselves an opportunity and we didn't finish.”