Derek Carr on Week 4 Broncos matchup: 'If we don't bring it, they're going to make sure that they have a good day'
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries in what was a scary scene Thursday night in Cincinnati. Here is what we know.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
Joe Burrow isn't afraid to shine.
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely went into a "fencing response position" after his concussion. Here's what that means.
Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans' living rooms on 'ManningCast.'
Week 5 in college football is one of the best schedules of the season. Here's the best seven games to watch this weekend, led by an ACC showdown.
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took a hilarious shot at fellow retired wideout Brandon Marshall during "Inside the NFL."
Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he hadn't seen the clip, nor did he plan to watch. He couldn't believe he even was asked about the matter during a press conference.
The upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Miami Dolphins keeps getting more interesting.
Breaking down what went right and what went wrong in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Dolphins
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to be put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field Thursday night in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital after sustaining head and neck injuries in the first half against the Bengals.
In the postgame, a former NFL player and Amazon Prime Video broadcaster showcased a hole in the league’s medical defense that should be concerning.
Patrick Mahomes didn’t need extra motivation when the Chiefs play the Bucs on Sunday. But they gave him some.
Matt Rhule is reportedly under scrutiny from Panthers ownership. And if he's fired, David Tepper will seek a veteran replacement—with two interesting names already popping up.
In a video making the rounds on Twitter this week, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared incensed as he yelled something to himself after throwing an interception.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury on Thursday night.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was carted off during Thursday's loss to Bengals but was expected to fly home with team after visit to local hospital.