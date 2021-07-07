Derek Carr wants to beat Davante Adams in the Super Bowl, then recruit him to the Raiders

Derek Carr isn’t done talking about a reunion with Davante Adams.

Carr, the Raiders quarterback who played with Adams at Fresno State, said on Cris Collinsworth’s podcast that tampering rules don’t apply to players, and so Carr will continue talking to Adams about coming to Las Vegas, even though Adams is under contract to the Packers for another year.

“Davante, he’s one of my best friends,” Carr said. “I’m gonna offer him whatever I gotta offer. I’ll buy him a car, whatever I’ve got to do I’ll offer that man. I know he would fit in great with the receivers we have here. He would fit so well in that room. I’m allowed to say those things. Our organization isn’t, but I’m going to say it. He’s my best friend, I think he’s one of the best — he’s the best receiver in the NFL.”

Carr said his ideal scenario would be the Raiders beating the Packers in the Super Bowl in February, and then Adams signing with the Raiders in free agency in March.

“He’s focused on being a Packer and I know that because I see how he works,” Carr said. “I know how he works and I know how much it means to him. He’s focused on that and I’m focused on trying to get to the Super Bowl, win the Super Bowl, hopefully he’s in it so I can beat his butt too. That’s the plan, then recruit him over to the dark side.”

Adams has been more cautious, saying he won’t talk about playing for anyone but the Packers right now. Carr, however, will keep talking about how much he’d like the two former Fresno State teammates to be teammates in Las Vegas.

