Derek Carr wanted to say thanks to fans as he was booed off field

Derek Carr planned in advance to go by the Black Hole on his way out of Oakland Coliseum one last time.

He probably didn’t manage the reception he’d get.

Via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com, Carr handled getting booed out of the building after a bumbling loss with a measure of grace.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Oh gosh, what’s new with our crowd?” Carr said. “Trust me, it’s not under my skin, it’s nothing new.

“I just wanted to say thanks. Whenever I’m done playing football, they can get mad at somebody else someday that’s the quarterback, you know what I mean? There have been too many good times, too many fun memories I’ve had with especially those certain people, where it’s our last time there.”

The crowd turned surly after the Raiders blew a 13-point lead to lose to the Jaguars, who hadn’t beaten anybody in over a month. The Raiders final attempt at a Hail Mary bouncing off Keelan Doss‘s face seemed an appropriate end to a game full of dropped passes and errors.

“I’m still emotional, like angry about it,” Carr said. “There were a few plays out there that we left, but there’s nothing I can say right now that’s going to make anyone feel better. It’s not going to make me feel better. Literally, the only thing you can do is watch the film, correct it, work out tomorrow, and get ready for the next game. It’s a sucky thing sometimes, but that’s literally the only thing you can do. So you can sulk and be sad and sit there and complain and point fingers and things like that, but you can point all of the fingers at me, that’s OK.”

Many of the fingers Sunday happened to be the middle one, because in Oakland, this is the way. One last time.