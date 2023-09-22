Derek Carr: I want to see the violence rookie RB Kendre Miller runs with

With Alvin Kamara suspended for one more game and Jamaal Williams out with a hamstring injury, the Saints have to turn to the next man up at running back against the Packers this weekend.

For the first time this season, that looks like rookie Kendre Miller. The third-round pick missed the first two weeks of the regular season with a hamstring injury, but he is fully practicing this week and is on track to make his regular season debut this Sunday.

Quarterback Derek Carr has had the chance to see Miller in the preseason and in practice and he said he is looking forward to seeing the rookie show off his physicality in a meaningful game.

"I just want to see that violence that I know that he has, that he runs with," Carr said, via the team's website. "I just can't wait to see him put that on full display. When you're a rookie running back people are coming to find you, so hopefully, he tries to go find them. And keep that mind-set, keep that confidence. Hopefully if he's out there, and he gets to play, that's what I would be looking forward to. To see what he does on a game day — not just a preseason game, but a real regular season game — will be real interesting to watch."

Kamara will be back at the top of the depth chart once he's reinstated, but a good showing for Miller against Green Bay should keep him in the mix for playing time as long as he's able to stay healthy.